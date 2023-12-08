Watch Now
Gunman sentenced for shooting and killing 16-year-old Emily Keiper in Buffalo during attempted robbery

Posted at 2:35 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 15:43:41-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a 19-year-old man from Buffalo was sentenced Friday before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan, a designated Youth Part judge, to 23 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said the gunman, who was 17 years old at the time, attempted to rob a male victim who was in the driver's seat of a vehicle on Elmer Avenue and during the attempted robbery shot a female victim who was a passenger in the vehicle.

The victim, 16-year-old Emily Keiper, later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The adolescent offender pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in October and as part of the plea agreement was denied youthful offender adjudication.

The district attorney's office said the case against the co-defendant, who was 14 years old at the time, was transferred to Family Court due to age.

