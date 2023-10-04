Gunman pleads guilty to shooting and killing 16-year-old Emily Keiper in Buffalo last summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a 19-year-old man from Buffalo pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Erie County Court to one count of first-degree manslaughter in connection to a shooting in August 2022.

The gunman, who was 17 years old at the time, attempted to rob a male victim who was in the driver's seat of a vehicle on Elmer Avenue and during the course of the attempted robbery shot a female victim, 16-year-old Emily Keiper, who was a passenger in the vehicle. She later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Keiper was in the car with her boyfriend when she was killed.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said her boyfriend drove from Niagara County to Elmer Avenue to allegedly deliver marijuana when three individuals approached them.

"One of the three individuals put a gun to the (alleged) drug dealer's head who was still sitting in the driver's seat of the car and tried to rob him. The driver, again alleged drug dealer, put his foot on the gas to take off and then a shot went off and unfortunately hit the 16-year-old girl."

7 News has been following the story since August of 2022, during the last court appearance the shooter refused a plea deal but he now has a new lawyer and pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He's expected to be sentenced to 23 years with 5 years post-release supervision on December 8.

Emily Keiper's Mom, Michelle, told 7 News, "I feel like I just want to keep fighting for her because I don't feel like the plea is enough."