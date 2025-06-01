Watch Now
Gun violence prevention rally speaks out to young people in Buffalo

Gun violence prevention rally looks to send message to local young people.
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a community wide effort to save young lives, that are all to often lost to violence here in the Queen City.

Urban Christian Ministries hosted a gun violence prevention rally on Saturday.

the event kicked off with words of encouragement, followed by a march down Jefferson Avenue to the Tops grocery store, where participants stopped for a moment of silence and reflection for lives lost to gun violence in Buffalo.

Organizers say this is a chance for our whole community to come together in hope and unity for the future.

The rally included a community cook-out featuring food, entertainment and informational tables set up by local organizations committed to helping young people steer clear of violence.

