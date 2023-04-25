Gun found in backpack of Buffalo high school student

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A gun was found in the backpack of a Buffalo high school student during a routine inspection at Academy School #131 @86 Tuesday morning.
A school safety officer found the gun during the inspection and confiscated it. No staff or students were harmed.
The Buffalo Police Department was immediately notified and the school was placed under lockdown.
The student left school grounds and the lockdown was later lifted under the direction of Buffalo police.
The district's Crisis Prevention and Response staff was onsite at the school to provide support for students and staff.
Buffalo Public Schools released the following statement regarding the incident:
Ensuring the safety of all students and staff is a top priority of the Buffalo Public Schools. That’s why during a routine backpack inspection at Academy School #131 @86 today, using the Evolv security system—which adds a layer of protection against weapons in schools—a School Security Officer found a gun in a student’s backpack. The gun was confiscated and as a result, no staff or students were harmed. Buffalo Public Schools immediately notified the Buffalo Police Department and responded swiftly. The Academy School was briefly placed in lockdown as a precaution to further protect all students and staff. As this is an active Buffalo Police investigation, we cannot comment further at this time."
Buffalo Public Schools