Gun found in backpack of Buffalo high school student

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A gun was found in the backpack of a Buffalo high school student during a routine inspection at Academy School #131 @86 Tuesday morning.

A school safety officer found the gun during the inspection and confiscated it. No staff or students were harmed.

The Buffalo Police Department was immediately notified and the school was placed under lockdown.

The student left school grounds and the lockdown was later lifted under the direction of Buffalo police.

The district's Crisis Prevention and Response staff was onsite at the school to provide support for students and staff.

Buffalo Public Schools released the following statement regarding the incident: