Guilty verdicts in murders of Tonawanda woman, two victims in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a jury found three men guilty on Wednesday in connection to the murder of a Town of Tonawanda woman and the murder of two others in Buffalo.

41-year-old Ernest B. Green, Jr. and 41-year-old Daniel Rodriguez were found guilty of one count of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder in the death of 31-year-old Danielle Cretacci.

The district attorney's office said on August 27, 2019, Green and Rodriguez murdered Cretacci and shot her two daughters, who were 8 and 11 at the time, during a home invasion robbery inside her home on Ebling Avenue.

According to the district attorney's office, one of the daughters pretended to be dead and then watched from a window as the suspects fled after stealing an unknown sum of cash from Cretacci's workers’ compensation settlement. The daughters then went to a neighbor’s home for help and were transported to ECMC where they were hospitalized for their injuries.

Thomas Cino, a family friend and retired Buffalo police officer, told 7 News then that he had a message for the killers: "If you’re happy going through your life looking over your shoulder every minute, have fun with that.”

He said he had never seen a crime as brutal as this impact someone he knew.

“I never had someone in my close circle of friends get murdered,” he said. “I’ve also never walked into a scene where someone has been shot along with two young children.”

Green and Rodriguez are scheduled to be sentenced on May 3 and both remain held without bail. They face a maximum of 75 years to life in prison.

A jury also found Green and 27-year-old Wayne Robbins guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and four counts of second-degree murder.

The district attorney's office said a month later on September 27, 2019, Green and Robbins murdered 21-year-old Bethany B. Malloy and 26-year-old Shaquiel S. St. John during a robbery inside a two-unit residence on Merrimac Street in Buffalo. They stole an unknown sum of cash.

Green and Robbins are scheduled to be sentenced on May 3 as well. They each face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to the district attorney's office, 31-year-old Sharee Bailey pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree robbery for her role in the crimes. She remains held without bail pending sentence and faces up to 25 years in prison.