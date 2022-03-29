Guilty verdict in murder trial of Buffalo man charged with setting girlfriend on fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced a jury has found 33-year-old Frank J. Bredt, Jr. guilty of two counts of murder in the second degree.

The district attorney's office said Bredt poured an accelerant onto his girlfriend, 28-year-old Elisabeth Bell, and set her on fire inside of their Manhattan Avenue home on January 11, 2018. He also set fire to himself and the home. Bell's body was found by the Buffalo Fire Department on the second floor of the home. Five other people in the home were able to escape, including the Bell’s 7-year-old daughter who suffered burns to her feet.

According to the district attorney's office, Bredt ran out of the home and attempted to hide but was located a short time later in a nearby home with severe burns. He was taken to ECMC where he was hospitalized for over a year in the Burn Treatment Center.

He faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 2.