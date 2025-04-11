Guilty verdict in deadly shooting outside North Buffalo bar

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a guilty verdict in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a bar in North Buffalo.

A judge convicting 28-year-old William Quinones on a manslaughter charge during a non-jury trial in State Supreme Court.

Prosecutors say the defendant shot the victim outside Del's Tavern on Hertel Avenue back in May of last year.

The victim, 46-year-old Madjid Elbert of Buffalo, died at the hospital a short time later.

Quinones faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced late next month.