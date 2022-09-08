Watch Now
Guiding Eyes For The Blind in need of more volunteers

Guiding Eyes For The Blind Erie Puppy Raising Region is currently in great need of more puppy raisers
Posted at 5:43 PM, Sep 08, 2022
Guiding Eyes For the Blind in our region is looking for more volunteers. They help raise seeing-eye dogs and say the need for guide dogs is greater as rates of diabetes and other issues rise.

Puppy training is a volunteer job. Food and medical expenses are covered. The trainers work to make sure the dogs have exceptional house manners, are comfortable and not distracted by other animals and don't beg for food.

Guiding Eyes For The Blind is having an open house on 10/12/22 from 6-8pm at St. John's Lutheran Church Hall, 55 Pleasant Avenue, Lancaster, NY 14086.

