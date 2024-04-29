'Grow the institution': Rally urges SUNY to fund programs at Fredonia

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 100 people rallied Monday at SUNY Fredonia calling on the SUNY Board of Trustees to distribute more than $277 million in state aid to assist financially distressed campuses.

It comes as 13 programs and their associated faculty are slated to be cut at Fredonia in June.

Freshman Rebekah Gerace is a photography and history dual major. She’s concerned about her future at the college and is advocating for additional funding.

“Am I going to be able to finish my program on time," questioned Gerace. "What programs are going to be cut next? Will my friends be able to come here for what they want to study?”

The initial announcement in December was met with boos. Additional advocacy work by UUP and partners has continued in an effort to keep the programs.

Union President Fred Kowals is hopeful extra state operating aid will fund Fredonia based on need.

“This institution is strong, it’s vibrant, it has a deficit which was created by underfunding," said Kowals. "The way you fix the deficit is by providing the public funds and then you grow the institution, grow this system.”

SUNY did not respond to a request for comment.