Group of employees to file lawsuits against Moog and federal government over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

ELMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A group of Moog employees plan to file lawsuits against Moog and the federal government over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The group of employees are being represented by attorneys Todd Aldinger and Ralph Lorigo of Lorigo Law in West Seneca and say the lawsuits are "to defend their rights and to protect themselves from illegal termination."

On October 25, dozens gathered at the Moog facility on Jamison Road in Elma to protest the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate. President Joe Biden announced the federal mandate in September which requires federal contractors to be vaccinated by December 8. Moog employees are federal sub-contractors and vendors. Moog has defense contracts requiring them to comply to the federal mandate.