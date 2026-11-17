BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The FAA's nationwide ground stop on Friday resulted in at least 130 flights in and out of Buffalo to get canceled, along with dozens more delayed, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

Across America, nearly 20,000 flights experienced cancellations or delays as a result of the more than 4-hour disruption to the country's airspace.

By Monday, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga was at "normal operations," though the NFTA still advised travelers to check with their airlines before coming to the terminal.

There are bipartisan calls for a thorough investigation, including from Western New York's federal delegation.

WATCH: Ground stop's impact at the Buffalo Airport

Ground stop's impact at the Buffalo Airport

"This is something that's deeply concerning. What happened on Friday, it disrupted perhaps a million passengers across the country," said Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY 23) during an appearance on Fox News over the weekend. "It's something that we need the full answers, and it really begs the question of the need to come together as bipartisan legislators and pass the funding necessary for this full modernization."

Senator Charles Schumer, the leader of the Democratic caucus in the Senate, noted the timing of the massive disruption.

"If this happened during the Thanksgiving or Christmas seasons, the chaos would be enormous," Schumer said. "So we need real focus on why this happened, how you prevent it from happening, and we need to do it quickly so it doesn't happen during the holiday season."