GROSS! Bed Bugs are infesting Buffalo, how you can keep them out of your home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Yup, my skin is crawling just typing this one out...

Bed Bugs are creeping and crawling their way into Buffalo. According to Orkin, who released its annual list of cities with the most bed bug infestations, Buffalo ranked 29!

Not necessarily a list you want to be high up on..

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, here are a few steps you can take to keep these tiny little creatures out of your home:



Seal off any small hiding areas

Clear clutter so they can be easily seen

Remove infested items

Have those infested items picked up by garbage removal as soon as possible

Vacuum seal bags are crucial

Purchase protective seals for your mattress pads and box springs.

And here's a big one... Disinfect everything after you return from a vacation. One of the biggest ways bed bugs can spread is through luggage, houses you stay in, or even from other people.

If you're returning from vacation, take your clothes and wash and dry them on the highest heat immediately. No need to take any risks. It's a lot better to be safe than sorry.

