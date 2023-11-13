Greta Anderson, founder of Anderson's Frozen Custard, dies at 105

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Greta Anderson, the pioneering co-founder of Anderson's Frozen Custard, passed away last week at home in Amherst. She was 105.

Anderson's Greta Anderson has died at 105.

Anderson founded her namesake restaurant with her late husband, Carl, in the Bronx in 1946. But the love from her hometown roots was calling, and a year later she brought the business back to her beloved Buffalo.

Anderson's Greta Anderson has died at 105.

"My husband said life is too short to be away from family, so we're coming home," Greta Anderson told WKBW in February of last year as she celebrated her birthday 104.

The first Anderson's custard stand opened on Kenmore Avenue.

In announcing the news of her passing on Facebook, Anderson's said Greta made her restaurants warm and welcoming places for both customers and employees.

Greta was an incredible inspiration to so many of us on the Anderson's team. We will carry her words of wisdom & reflect on her passionate heart. She was someone who could light up any room she entered. Her steadfast faith and encouragement she shared to us will not be forgotten. She was very grateful to all of our teammates for carrying on the mission at Anderson's.

Anytime she visited or met with our trainees, she always shared her gratefulness, thoughtfully gave advice and reminded us to keep smiling. "No matter what, just smile!"

Anderson's Greta Anderson has died at 105.

Anderson's has since grown to six family-owned locations across Western New York and also operates a food truck. It has become a go-to place for countless Western New Yorkers - and ex-pats visiting home - looking to get their fix of beef on weck, hot dogs, frozen custard, ice cream sundaes and so much more.

Anderson's Greta Anderson has died at 105.

She visited Anderson's locations this past February to celebrate her 105th birthday.

The Anderson family has always kept community close to their hearts, supporting charities such as Camp Good Days and Special Times and the Variety Club through the years.

"One thing we must remember, do unto others as they will do unto you," Anderson told us in 2022. "I am thankful. I'm thankful."

