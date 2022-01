CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A broadband provider based in Rochester is expanding its network to Cheektowaga.

Greenlight Networks is offering broadband at a base speed of 500 mbps and a high of two gbps.

If you live in the Vern area or Medowlawn and Beverly neighborhoods, you're eligible to sign up.

The Rushford, French, Towers II and Aerial, Brentwood, Croydon, and Sherry neighborhoods are eligible to pre-order.