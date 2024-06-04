Green waste facility blamed for foul odor in Buffalo receives second violation from DEC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Geiter Done of WNY Inc., a green waste facility in the Seneca-Babcock community, has received another DEC violation.

The first violation was the result of dozens of people in the community complaining of a foul odor coming from the facility. 'Like rotten eggs': Seneca-Babcock neighborhood complains of foul odor around green waste facility

On May 13, the DEC sent a letter to the company about the foul odor. Dozens of neighbors have been complaining to 7 News about the smell that they compare to "rotten eggs." Many said it's keeping them from going outside. On May 29 the DEC sent another Notice of Violation to the registered mulch facility for accepting grass clippings. The facility cannot accept grass clippings on its own.

Both violations are mentioned below:

DEC Part of DEC letter to Geiter Done of WNY

At a Buffalo Common Council Committee on Community Development meeting Tuesday, councilman Bryan Bollman brought up the issue that his residents are facing.

"I'm calling on [Buffalo] permits and inspections department to look at the license when this is up for renewal," said Bollman. He said it's frustrating that the company and its attorney, Brian Gwitt, have been denying claims of people who work and live there every day. Bollman said he wants all parties to come to the table.

On Tuesday Gwitt sent this statement to follow up with 7 News' Michael Schwartz:

In May 2024, Geiter Done was advised of a few complaints concerning alleged odors from mulch processing. We immediately investigated but could not locate any odors. Geiter Done regularly inspects its facility and has been unable to locate any issues. The facility is kept clean, and material is processed shortly after it is received. Geiter Done is working with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the City to resolve any issues and welcomes site inspections.





With respect to the community meeting scheduled by Council Member Bryan J. Bollman, Mr. Bollman has neither invited nor included Geiter Done.





"I'm done with people who do not recognize that they have to live amongst other people," said Buffalo Councilman Mitch Nowakowski. The facility also impacts his residents in the Fillmore District.

"They need to move the operation out of a residential area," said Bryan Rotatch. The retired pastor at the Seneca Street Church said that children involved in the church's summer and after-school activities no longer want to go outside due to the smell.

WKBW People who live in the Seneca-Babcock neighborhood came to Tuesday's meeting saying they want to make the community better.

Rotatch and others spoke in Tuesday's meeting. They're among dozens who have been complaining to the city, and 7 Problem Solvers.

The DEC has ordered Geiter Done to fix the issue as mentioned in the most recent Notice of Violation. Gwitt said on Tuesday that he had not seen this letter yet.

DEC Part of the order from DEC to Geiter Done

DEC Second Part of the order from DEC to Geiter Done

In a statement, the DEC told 7 News:

DEC takes all matters of air quality very seriously. DEC is working with city of Buffalo officials and continues to investigate community complaints and concerns regarding odors in the Seneca-Babcock neighborhood related to Geiter Done’s Babcock Street mulch processing facility. A second Notice of Violation (NOV) was issued to the facility on May 29, 2024 (please see attached), following additional odor complaints and the results of an inspection by DEC staff. The NOV requires the facility to take additional corrective actions to abate the odors.



DEC is committed to continuing our aggressive oversight to ensure Geiter Done complies with the terms of the NOV and operates in compliance with applicable laws and will use all of its available legal authority to enforce New York State’s stringent environmental laws to ensure the Seneca-Babcock community and the environment are protected.

Gwitt told 7 News that Geiter Done is a family-owned company that has been operating since 2005.

"In 2018, the City of Buffalo asked Geiter Done to process yard/green waste," said Gwitt. "Because of the lack of processors, the City had over 60,000 cubic yards of yard/green waste at its Engineering Garage on 1120 Seneca St. Geiter Done shredded the material and trucked it off-site. We did the same thing in 2019, this time processing over 102,000 cubic yards of yard/green waste."

Gwitt said in 2020 Geiter Done won the bid for the city's mulch processing contract.

"The facility was welcomed by the City and allows residents to drop green waste off on-site and take away mulch, all for free," said Gwitt. "Geiter Done accepts wood, brush, branches, trees, and stumps, with some commingled leaves and grass. Before the 383 Babcock St. facility was open, residents often placed these items in the trash, preventing valuable recycling and adding to landfills."