Green Beer Sunday kicks of St. Patrick's Day season in Tonawandas

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The St. Patrick's Day season is upon us here in Western New York.

Green Beer Sunday took place at Gateway Harbor Park along Canal Street.

This is a celebration put on by the City of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda.

Organizers say it's a great way to get people out of the house and mingling with other members of the community as we all wait for spring to arrive in just a few weeks time.

This event also serves as a fundraiser for Gateway Harbor, which puts on all kinds of events at the new pavilion along the canal in the Tonawandas.