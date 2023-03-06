Watch Now
Green Beer Sunday kicks of St. Patrick's Day season in Tonawandas

Annual event doubles as a fundraiser for Gateway Harbor
Posted at 10:06 PM, Mar 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-05 22:06:40-05

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The St. Patrick's Day season is upon us here in Western New York.

Green Beer Sunday took place at Gateway Harbor Park along Canal Street.

This is a celebration put on by the City of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda.

Organizers say it's a great way to get people out of the house and mingling with other members of the community as we all wait for spring to arrive in just a few weeks time.

This event also serves as a fundraiser for Gateway Harbor, which puts on all kinds of events at the new pavilion along the canal in the Tonawandas.

