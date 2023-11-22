Greater Refuge Temple of Christ facing a disparity in receiving turkeys this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Greater Refuge Temple of Christ facing a challenge of disparity in receiving turkeys this year.

The assistant pastor Leonard Marshall shows 7 News reporter Yoselin Person eight turkeys they have in storage to give to a small number of families in 48 hours.

“28 and 20 of them or Buffalo Bills Blitz Thanksgiving baskets we did 90% return on those and that leaves me with about eight turkeys,” Pastor Marshall says.

Marshall says this year the church is facing a huge challenge in not having enough turkeys.

So far he has some boxes of cookies and dozens of cases of water waiting for families.

While an empty table is waiting to be stacked with just enough turkeys.

Pastor Marshall says the Jefferson community continues to be overlooked even after the Tops mass shooting.

His church is just a few blocks down from Tops.

“The reverberations of the food insecurity from that situation and now that it's you know over all of the support seem to have left the inner-city it seems to have gone from the Fruit Belt,” he says.

This church has seen an increase in single parents and senior citizens reaching out for help especially for the holidays.

“We want to do our best because we know that the people that come once you see the you see the expressions on their faces,” says Bishop Robert Sanders, a senior pastor at Greater Refuge Temple of Christ. “You see the fulfillment that there is a place that will be in need you know in the time of you know when there's hardship.”

Feedmore WNY says they were able to do what they could this year to meet the needs of the Greater Refuge Temple of Christ.

“We were able to get more vouchers that we are going to distribute to them tomorrow so that they can continue to distribute those vouchers to families in that area,” says Collin Bishop, chief communications officer at Feedmore WNY.

And the supply and demand that the Greater Refuge Temple of Christ is facing is what Feedmore says they’re seeing across Western New York.

“The number of people who are facing this year very large the people that are agencies are helping going up we're doing our best to continue to meet those demands,” Bishop says.

As for the church they’re just crossing their fingers for a miracle to happen in less than 48 hours.

“We really need to help we're fighting food insecurity will be fighting it for a long time,” says Marshall. “And we need to feed those people that are hungry we need to feed the people in our community.”

Feedmore WNY is giving the Greater Refuge Temple of Christ some turkey vouchers.

But the church is asking anyone to lend a hand as they’re trying to fulfill the need of hundreds of people in the Fruit Belt community for Thanksgiving.

Greater Refuge Temple of Christ contact number:

716-886-2199