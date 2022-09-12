Great Pumpkin Farm to kick off 27th annual Fall Festival

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fall begins in a little over a week, and with that comes fall activities like pumpkin picking. The Great Pumpkin Farm Festival will return this weekend, starting Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Opening weekend at the festival will be an armed forces weekend in collaboration with the Clarence Citizens for Veterans. Admission for any active duty, retired military, veterans, police, or fire department personnel will be admitted for free with proper identification. They are also permitted to bring one guest for free as well.

All attractions will be running during the opening weekend, including Vinnie & Teddy the animatronic dinosaurs, the Balloon Experts, and live music.

Original attractions such as amusement rides, hayrides, corn maze, and the pumpkin patch will be available this year as well.

The festival will run only on weekends from Saturday, Sept. 17 to Sunday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The festival will additionally run on Monday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission to the festival is $12 per person, children under two years old are free, and seniors ages 65 and over are $10 per person.

The Great Pumpkin Farm will be open on weekdays from Monday, Sept. 17 to Monday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission to the fall festival includes the following:

