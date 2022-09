BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A taste of fall is back just in time for the last weekend of summer.

The Great Pumpkin Farm Festival is now open in Clarence.

This weekend is free for veterans, active duty military and first responders.

It's a great fall classic tradition for so many families across the region.

It's especially popular with the kids.

The farm is open Sunday from 10am to 7pm.

It will be open every weekend through the end of October.