CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence says its events on Friday are canceled due to weather.

Organizers at The Great Pumpkin Farm say that events on Saturday and Sunday will go on as scheduled.

Rides and the super cruise car show begin at 11 a.m. Saturday while face painting and balloon art begin at 1 p.m.

Fireworks will begin at dusk on Sunday.

