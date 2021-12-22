Great Northern Grain Elevator decision on hold

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An attempt to save the Great Northern Grain Elevator, which received significant damage in the Dec. 11 windstorm, will continue to be heard in court next week.

The parties are expected to be heard by State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Earlier this week, a letter from engineering firm Tadjer-Cohen-Edelson Associates to Douglas Development was submitted stating, “there is no question in my mind that this building can be retained.”

Tadjer-Cohen-Edelson Associates Letter by Sean Mickey on Scribd

7 Eyewitness News was told developer Doug Jemal is very interested in buying the property to redevelop it.

The historic grain elevator’s owner filed for emergency demolition last week, saying the damage poses significant public safety concerns.

The City of Buffalo approved an emergency demolition order, but it has since been on hold.

Buffalo's Department of Permits & Inspections also said the building is posing a risk to the public.

ADM says it has emergency contractors on standby.

