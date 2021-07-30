"Great Lake Jumper" makes his way to Lake Erie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dan O'Conor, better known as the "Great Lake Jumper" decided to bring his talents to Lake Erie, jumping into the water to raise mental health awareness and bring money to concert venues struggling because of the pandemic.

"I want those venues to come back because that's how bands become great and then can play in a stadiums," O'Conor said.

O'Conor is from the Chicago area. During the pandemic, he says he was in a mental funk and decided that a dip in Lake Michigan would help restart his brain. It worked, so he has done it every day since, now inviting local musicians to perform while he jumps into the sometimes freezing cold waters.

"People ask 'did you ever dread going (to jump in the water)," O'Conor said, "It became a positive part of my day."

O'Conor posts each jump onto his twitter account. He's hoping that people will see it and consider donating to NIVA, the National Independent Venue Association.

O'Conor jumping into Lake Erie was the beginning of his "Great Lakes Tour", he jumped in Lake Ontario shortly after and plans to jump in all of the other Great Lakes by the end of the year.