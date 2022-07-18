Grease Pole Festival wrapping up the weekend with dedicated contestants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The annual Grease Pole Festival brought determination of five teams to compete for a $1,000 grand prize.

Teammates climbed a 35-foot greased-up telephone pole to reach to the top and grab one of the hanging items.

Some celebrators say this tradition has been going on for a while.

“This has been going on for a long time. They started this tradition over 100 years ago,” says celebrator Noel Correa. “Other countries do this, but we do it with a greased pole, and it’s part of our Puerto Rican tradition.”

While many team members competed for the prize, members of the South Park team kept their winning legacy.

“It’s been 18 years since I’ve been doing this, and I’ve been winning ever since,” says contestant Javier Leon. “So I haven’t lost yet.”

Leon says the secret to winning this activity of determination is to stay fit.

“South Park is one of the teams that has always won,” says a celebrator.

One of the South Park team members plans to spend the grand prize wisely.

“What am I going to do with the money?” says Leon. “Pay some bills, haha.”