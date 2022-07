BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The 51st annual Grease Pole Festival is taking place this weekend at the Olivencia Community Center on Swan Street in Buffalo.

Organizers say this is the Queen City's longest running ethnic festival.

It features a car show, rides, games, food and all kinds of family fun.

The event runs through Sunday, which includes the actual grease pole climb itself.

Teams of five will try and climb a 35 foot greased up telephone pole competing for a $1,000 grand prize.