Grant awarded to Providence Farm Collective to develop Farmers’ Market on Buffalo’s West Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Providence Farm Collective has received a $477,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture to create a farmers’ market on Grant Street in Buffalo's West Side.

The market is scheduled to open between June and October 2022.

“PFC reconnects refugees and immigrant communities with access to farmland as they build their new life in the United States,” said Hamadi Ali, Markets Manager for the Providence Farm Collective. “This grant will enable PFC to grow relationships with wholesalers, partner non-profits, and local food pantries. The result will be a source of income for PFC’s farmers and improved access to healthy, culturally-relevant, and affordable foods for community members facing food insecurity.”

You can learn more about the market by clicking here.