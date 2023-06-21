Grandmother of a victim of bullying calling out BPS after grandson took his life

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A grandmother is pleading with the Buffalo Public Schools to do more to address the issue of bullying after her grandson died by suicide.

Blanca Martinez found her 12-year-old grandson, Dariel Rivera unresponsive in their bathroom on May 17th.

“We tried to take him out of the bathroom, we tried CPR,” she says. “But he didn’t respond or anything so we called 911.”

She says her grandson who was in the 6th grade was bullied by a student at School 48 Martin Luther King.

“This was all because of bullying at school,” she says. “Something that could’ve been prevented.”

Martinez tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person she believes her grandson was targeted because of his ethnicity being Latino.

She says there was an incident where a student took Dariel’s bike.

“He didn’t know the student stole his bike,” she expresses. “Until he told Dariel directly.”

Martinez says there have been several reports that the school didn't address until Dariel's passing.

She says the Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent came to her house after Dariel's death, and Martinez asked if they could provide any services.

"I didn't receive any calls afterward, " the grandmother says. “I'm not asking anything that's impossible, I'm just asking to help me tell me where I need to go.

Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams says in a statement:

“No one should ever have to endure the grief and pain caused by the senseless death of a child. The unfortunate death of a School 48 at MLK student has left us with a heavy heart, and on behalf of our entire Buffalo Public Schools community, I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, classmates, and teachers of this student. As we expected a variety of reactions to this loss, our Crisis Prevention and Response and Student Supports Teams were immediately present at School 48 to provide counseling and emotional support to any students or staff that have been grieving or experiencing trauma because of this tragedy.”

Martinez says her grandson was a sweet kid who was loved by everyone.

"He will be walking around the house and come to me so many times saying Grandma, I love you,” she says. “I miss that so much."

The grieving grandmother hopes the Buffalo Public Schools won’t put reports of bullying under the rug.

“I just want everyone to know that bullying is something that’s tough and it affects and it hurts,” says Martinez.