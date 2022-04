DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — One Western New Yorker is waking up luckier than most Wednesday morning.

The New York Lottery announced one top-prize Take 5 ticket was sold at the Sunoco at the corner of George Urban Boulevard and Dick Road in Depew.

The ticket was for Tuesday's evening drawing, and is worth $39,321.

The numbers for the ticket are: 02 10 11 27 29