Grand jury indicts Chautauqua County man in connection to cold case murder investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that a federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging 36-year-old Anthony Neubauer of Falconer with kidnapping resulting in death.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, on May 27, 2014, Neubauer allegedly kidnapped an individual identified as J.A. Neubauer and then transported J.A. from New York to Pennsylvania, resulting in the death of J.A.

Neubauer was arraigned Friday and is being held pending a detention hearing on March 28. The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of life in prison.