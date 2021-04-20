Grand Island Town Board calls for students to return to in-person class

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Grand Island Town Board wants Grand Island students back in school.

“All of our state officials, all of our town officials, all of our county officials know we're putting or children at greater danger,” said Board Member Michael Madigan. He’s leading this effort within the town board.

He says schools, specifically the Grand Island Central School District, need to return all students to five-day a week, in-person classes.

Madigan says with private school students already back in school, public school students are falling behind.

The district is already facing a lawsuit over not returning all students to class.

The Town Board has no power over the school district. The purpose of the discussion at Monday's town board work session was for one thing.

“Agitate, agitate, agitate,” said Madigan. “The more we can bring attention to this, the more likely we're going to force people to do the right thing. That's what I'm asking, do the right thing.”

The Grand Island Central School District superintendent, Dr. Brian Graham was invited, but did not attend the meeting. He did send a letter outlining the district's position.

The letter reads that elementary school students will be returning to classes next week and that the rate of infection in the county is too high for the district to return all secondary students.

Superintendent Graham wrote he wants schools to be fully opened and can consider that when "numbers decline to a level of less than 100 per every 100,000 residents in Erie County over a 7-day average."

Madigan doesn't want Graham to follow those guidelines.

“The heck with what NYS says, it's going to be proven that's the right choice to make,” said Madigan.

