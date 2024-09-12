Watch Now
8th grade Grand Island student dies after being hit by car

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Grand Island student has died after being hit by a car on South Parkway near Broadway.

The Grand Island School District shared the news on Facebook, saying its hearts go out to the 8th grader's family and friends.

The student has not yet been identified.

Beginning Thursday, the school district will have grief counselors and support services for students and staff at William Kaegebein Elementary School, the middle school, and high school.

The school district says the safety, well-being and emotional support of its students and staff are its top priorities. It's also asking for patience as it works to the support the student's family.

