Grand Island resident accused of illegally keeping a spider monkey as a pet

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Grand Island resident is accused of illegally keeping a spider monkey as a pet, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The DEC said on April 14, investigators responded to a report of an individual in possession of a spider monkey at a home on Grand Island. They identified a subject who lived at the residence and confirmed the monkey was there.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

According to the DEC, the individual acknowledged that she could no longer care for the animal and gave it to investigators who transported it to a licensed primate sanctuary. Investigators then learned it had a broken right wrist and a case of rickets. The spider monkey is being cared for at the primate sanctuary.

"Spider monkeys are illegal to possess as pets in New York State and DEC does not issue licenses for primates as pets," the DEC said in a release.