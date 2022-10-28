Grand Island mother receiving baby formula across state lines as shortage persists 10 months later

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The shelves are no longer bare but baby formula remains in short supply.

Baby formula plant, Abbott Laboratories plans to spend about $500 billion to build a new baby formula plant, in light of a shortage that took off by problems of a recall, in February.

When Sarah Mruk became a new mom, she never expected this would be her biggest hurdle.

"It's been a challenge. I've been scared and upset the whole time, but it's almost been a tamed 'scared and upset'. Then, this week was just full-blown panic," the new mom said.

Mruk has been battling the baby formula shortage since her daughter was born seven months ago. The shortage began only two months prior.

She said she can usually find formula after visiting a handful of stores but this month, she said she and her husband called various stores and kept hitting roadblocks.

"My husband was fishing down in Silver Creek, New York and he called me. He was like, 'Why don't I start here and I'll hit a couple of stores on my way back. He made it from Silver Creek, an hour south of Buffalo, all the way to Niagara Falls. Nothing. So, then he called, Wegman's, Tops, Walgreens, Rite Aid's Walmart, and striking out," Mruk said.

The issue began in February when the FDA found strains of a bacteria that can be deadly for babies.

The average out-of-stock rate rose to 40%. In May, 43% of formula products were out of stock nationwide, according to a Utah State University study.

States like Iowa, the Dakotas, Missouri and Texas were hit hardest, according to American Process.

This shortage has reached a point where Mruk and her husband plan outings to even search for formula. Sometimes, it takes hours.

At the end of the day, there really is no alternative for their little one.

Additionally, WIC state agencies have contracts with one of three manufacturers to provide formula to WIC infants who are partially or fully formula fed, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"If you are formula feeding your baby, you need formula. It's not as simple as buying a different brand. Baby stomachs are sensitive. It's like telling somebody who drinks almond milk to go drink 2% milk. You're going to get a tummy ache. You can't change it on your baby mid-stream," Mruk explained.

Locally, formula stock is pretty scarce for stores like Wegman's and Tops.

"We unfortunately continue to see a strain on supply of baby formula and expect for this to continue well into 2023. In the meantime, we continue to try to get additional product from other manufacturers to help alleviate any shortages." Tops Friendly Markets

"We do have options on our store shelves for baby formula. Supply is not at the usual level, but steadily increasing since the lowest supplies we saw back in June." Wegmans

7 News reached out to Walmart and have yet to hear back.

Area nonprofits like Feedmore WNY partner with four different agencies through these four counties: Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua.

Feedmore Western New York public relations manager, Catherine Schick said, "Feedmore Western New York always welcomes donations of baby food formula. We do ask that that item is donated in advance of the expiration date because that is one of the products that actually has to be used by the "Best Buy" date. So, if you can make a donation of baby formula, we do ask that it be three to six months in advance, before that expiration date is occurring. We also are able to order baby needs products, including baby formula through our vendors as well."

Infant formula is just one of the items it offers to agencies, should they need more formula.

Schick said, "When a mother or parent/guardian goes through our pantry and it is need of baby formula, we have our pantry partners work with them. One of the things they ask is household size. A household side and how many children that you have in the home that is requiring formula, would likely determine how much formula they are able to receive."

In Batavia, another nonprofit has been used as a resource for mothers looking for more formula. All Babies Cherished Pregnancy executive director, Sue Sherman, is advising moms to talk to their pediatrician.

"See if there is any sample formulas that is available through them. Can you get a script if you don't have one? Sometimes doctors can write a prescription for the formulas and it makes it a little bit easier for them to get, rather than it being a formula on a shelf," Sherman added.

She said to utilize resources through a mom group or network.

"Moms, hang in there and talk to each other. If you have moms in a group or you're working with or talking to, communicate the needs because there's usually a mom out there that can help," Sherman said.

Mruk did something similar and was able to turn to friends living across state lines.

"I ended up going to my personal network on Instagram which is my a bunch of my personal friends and just saying this problem is still happening. It's truly just alarming and shameful that it continues to happen," Mruk said.

