Grand Island man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in deadly crash on Main Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Grand Island man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for causing a deadly crash on Main Street in Buffalo.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 44-year-old Ronald F. Olson, II of Grand Island was sentenced Tuesday in Erie County Court to 25 years to life in prison.

Erie County District Attorney's Office

According to the district attorney's office, on March 20, 2023, Olson was trying to sell items of clothing to the occupants of a Jeep at a gas station on Main Street near Winspear Avenue. After the encounter, the driver of the Jeep exited the parking lot and continued to drive onto Main Street. Olson believed they had driven off with clothing and chased after the Jeep. He hit the driver’s side of the Jeep with his truck which caused the Jeep to veer off the roadway and hit a light pole and then a tree near the intersection of Main Street and Benwood Avenue.

The driver of the Jeep, 18-year-old Jarel Buchanan, died at the scene. There were four passengers in the Jeep as well, they suffered various serious physical injuries but survived.

A jury found Olson guilty of one count of second-degree murder, four counts of first-degree assault and five counts of second-degree assault in June.