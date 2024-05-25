Grand Island man rescues two people from Niagara River

NIAGARA RIVER, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Grand Island man rescued two people from the Niagara River on Friday evening.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Erie County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit, and Air 1 were dispatched after a Jet Ski overturned in the Niagara River near Tonawanda Island.

According to the sheriff's office, a 53-year-old man saw two people in the water and pulled them onto his boat just four minutes after the 911 call was made.

In a statement, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said, "This incident highlights the importance of boaters being alert at all times and ensuring that everyone on a personal watercraft is wearing a flotation device."