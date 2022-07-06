Grand Island man killed in hit-and-run crash in South Carolina

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WKBW) — A Grand Island man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Charleston, South Carolina area Tuesday, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and determined a pedestrian was walking on the road when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the area. According to a witness, the pedestrian was then struck by a second vehicle that also left the scene. The second vehicle was later located during a traffic stop.

The pedestrian was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina where he died.

The Charleston County Coroner later identified the pedestrian as 22-year-old Alexander Jennings of Grand Island.

According to WCIV ABC News 4, an ABC affiliate in South Carolina, Kimmie Stewart Casting is currently working on the show "Outer Banks" and announced Jennings' death on social media and said he moved to Charleston to work as a photo double and stand-in for the character, "John B."

The sheriff's office said its traffic services unit is investigating, no charges have been filed and no description of the suspect vehicle is available.