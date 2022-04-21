Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Grand Island man facing hate crime charge in connection to assault on March 19

Two males posing as utility workers in Erie County
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WKBW
Two males posing as utility workers in Erie County
Posted at 12:51 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 12:51:54-04

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Grand Island man is facing a hate crime charge in connection to an assault on March 19.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to San-Dees Pub on Ferry Road in Grand Island around 4 a.m. on March 19 for reports of a female struck with a pool cue.

Following an investigation and speaking to the victim and witnesses, the sheriff's office said 46-year-old Charles Vacanti was arrested and charged with one count of felony assault with intent to cause injury with a weapon as a hate crime and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.

Vacanti is held at the Erie County Holding Center and is scheduled to be arraigned in Grand Island Town Court Thursday evening.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine