Grand Island man facing hate crime charge in connection to assault on March 19

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Grand Island man is facing a hate crime charge in connection to an assault on March 19.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to San-Dees Pub on Ferry Road in Grand Island around 4 a.m. on March 19 for reports of a female struck with a pool cue.

Following an investigation and speaking to the victim and witnesses, the sheriff's office said 46-year-old Charles Vacanti was arrested and charged with one count of felony assault with intent to cause injury with a weapon as a hate crime and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.

Vacanti is held at the Erie County Holding Center and is scheduled to be arraigned in Grand Island Town Court Thursday evening.