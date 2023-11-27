Grand Island man charged in connection to deadly crash on Main Street in Buffalo in March

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 43-year-old Ronald F. Olson, II of Grand Island was arraigned in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder, five counts of first-degree assault, and five counts of second-degree assault.

The district attorney's office said Olson is accused of approaching an occupied Jeep that was parked at a gas station on Main Street near Winspear Avenue and trying to sell clothing to the people in the Jeep.

Olson allegedly chased after the Jeep, while driving his Chevrolet Silverado, south on Main Street. According to the district attorney's office, he believed the people in the Jeep had driven off with items that he was attempting to sell.

Olson's truck allegedly hit the driver’s side of the Jeep near the intersection of Benwood Avenue and caused it to veer off of the road, hit a light pole and then hit a tree.

The district attorney's office said the driver of the Jeep, 18-year-old Jarel Buchanan, died at the scene. There were four passengers in the Jeep — a 17-year-old boy, two 18-year-old men and one 19-year-old man — they were seriously injured but survived.

The crash occurred on March 20, 2023.

Olson was held without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled at this time.