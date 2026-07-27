Grand Island man charged following fire at Cheektowaga Target

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga Police say 21-year-old Jonathan P. Click of Grand Island has been charged following a fire at Target.

On July 10, Cheektowaga Police responded to 4920 Transit Road for a reported overnight arson at Target.

According to police, a fire had been set to a pest control box and multiple other items on an exterior wall of the building.

An investigation led officers to arrest Click and charge him with fourth-degree arson and third-degree criminal mischief. He was released on an appearance ticket.