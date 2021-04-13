Grand Island man accused of hate crime

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Grand Island man is facing a hate crime charge after allegedly targeting an African American victim with racially motivated harassment.

According to the Erie County Sheriff's Office, Timothy Knight Jr., 33, was sending threatening messages containing racial overtones and epithets for several weeks. Investigators did not reveal how these messages were allegedly sent.

Knight was arrested on Monday and charged with 2nd-degree hate crime/aggravated harassment, which is a felony.

Knight was processed and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment.