Grand Island house fire leaves over $200,000 in damages

Grand Island Fire Company
Posted at 10:54 AM, Mar 12, 2023
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grand Island firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire Thursday at 2 a.m. Engine 3, Engine 5, Truck 6 and Sheridan Park Fire were also called to assist at the scene.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames were visible from the back of the house with an electrical line down in the backyard. All of the residents were accounted for at the time of their arrival except for two dogs.

According to the Grand Island Fire Company, multiple units entered the house and operated on opposite sides in an effort to keep the fire contained in the back. Heavy winds led to fire quickly spreading throughout the house.

The Grand Island Fire Company said the fire was deemed to be under control around 2:47 a.m. The two dogs were later located safe.

Fire officials estimated the damage at $200,000 to the structure and $75,000 to the contents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

