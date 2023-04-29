Grand Island garage fire leaves estimated $300,000 in damages

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — A garage fire in Grand Island caused an estimated $300,000 in damages Wednesday afternoon.

Grand Island firefighters were called to Sandy Beach Road at 12:11 p.m. Wednesday. The Grand Island Fire Company says Engine 3 responded within minutes and reported a fully involved garage fire extending into the house.

Fire Chief Mark Sadkowski established command and called multiple units to assist at the scene. According to officials, the fire was under control by 12:54 p.m.

Investigators estimated the damage at $200,000 to the structure, $50,000 to the contents, and $50,000 to the vehicle inside the garage. The house next door sustained an estimated $1,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.