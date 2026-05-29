Grand Island Board of Education Approves Revised School Budget

GRAND ISLAND, NY — The Grand Island Board of Education has approved a revised 2026-27 budget proposal that will go before voters in a revote on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, following the results of the May budget vote.

The revised proposed budget reflects a reduced tax levy increase of 1.50%, down from the original proposed increase of 2.69%.

District officials said the revised proposal was developed in response to community feedback received following the initial vote while continuing to prioritize student programs, services, and overall fiscal responsibility.

"We heard the concerns expressed by our community and worked carefully to develop a revised proposal that is more responsive to taxpayer feedback while continuing to support our students and schools," Superintendent Dr. Brian Graham said.

The revised budget cuts $497,994 through targeted reductions and adjustments identified through discussions with district leadership and the board of education. The cuts avoid classroom programs and instead target unexpected expenses, including:

$150,000 in utilities

$50,000 in equipment

$50,000 for substitute teachers

$5,000 in supplies

Additional details regarding the revised proposal, including budget adjustments and their impact, will be shared with the community in the coming days.

Calculate your tax impact using the district's tax calculator.

Proposition 2 will also be presented to voters for reconsideration. The revised proposition removes the purchase of a Ford Transit 350 Cargo Van for $57,700.

A public hearing is scheduled for June 8.

Voters can cast their ballots on June 16 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the High School Gym.

If the revised budget proposal is not approved by voters, the district would be required to adopt a contingent budget under New York State law.

