GOWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — With many families still waiting on SNAP benefits, people are turning to their neighbors for help. In Gowanda, neighbors are answering that through a grocery store initiative, ensuring everyone can celebrate the holiday season.

"It's a great idea," Shop'n Save Owner Jessica Fort said. "We've had nothing but positive feedback. We've had a lot of people who like to get involved, and this is an easy way for them to do it. We already have everything packed together. They just come by, pick one up and our cashiers will take it from there."

Each brown bag comes pre-packed with pantry staples and eventually ends up at the local food pantry.

Grab & Give: Gowanda grocery holds holiday food drive amid SNAP benefit delays

The idea came together thanks to the Gowanda Booster Club, helping prove what small-town teamwork looks like.

Data from the USDA shows that at least one in seven rural households struggles with food insecurity, and transportation or lack of access makes it worse.

"We are a close-knit community for sure, everyone loves to help everyone out, even if they're struggling themselves, they make sure everyone is taken care of," Fort said.

The store owner reports they've sold dozens of the bags to give back to the community and hopes to continue the initiative.

Local businesses participating and organizations in the drive-through food or monetary donations include the Gowanda Booster Club, the Gowanda Food Pantry, the Gowanda Shop'n Save, Designer Pools and the Amish Kitchen Gallery.

