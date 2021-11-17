Gowanda schools temporarily switching to remote learning due to staff shortages

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Gowanda Central School District is temporarily switching to remote learning due to "short-term critical staff shortages."

The district will be fully remote Wednesday, November 17 through Tuesday, November 23, for Kindergarten to 12th grade. Full time in-person instruction is expected to resume on Monday, November 29, according to the district.

The district superintendent tells us the widespread bus driver shortage is a contributing factor, as drivers and other bus staff are off for various reasons.

During this time, out-of-district programs BOCES-CTE, Alternative Ed, P-TECH & Pre-K will continue as scheduled. In addition, school activities (parent-teacher conferences, concerts & athletics) to continue as scheduled.



