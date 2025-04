SENECA NATION (WKBW) — A Gowanda man and his dog are dead following a crash on the Seneca Nation Tuesday, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Christopher M. Nicholson Sr., 47, was driving south on Versailles Plank Road when he veered off the road into a wooded area.

Nicholson Sr. and his dog were pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Personnel. This is an ongoing investigation.