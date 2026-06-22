Gowanda man accused of exposing himself to two teens

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Gowanda man is accused of exposing himself to two teens who were walking in the Village of Gowanda.

According to New York State police, just after 8:30 p.m. on June 20, troopers responded to a reported fight in progress on S. Water Street. Police said an investigation determined that two teens were walking on Buffalo Street when a man allegedly walked toward their direction with his genitals sticking out the front of his pants. The teens advised adults, and police said that it started a confrontation.

32-year-old Benjamin M. Cole was located by troopers and was arrested for first-degree public lewdness and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Cole was transported for processing and issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Collins Court.