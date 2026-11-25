GOWANDA, N.Y. — As families across Western New York prepare for the holidays, people in Gowanda are finding ways to make sure their neighbors have food on the table.

The Gowanda Food Pantry recently received a delivery from FeedMore, helping replenish its shelves ahead of the busy holiday season.

Local businesses and community members are also pitching in through food drives and other donation efforts.

One of those efforts is happening at Gowanda Shop & Save, which is offering Gowanda Give Back Bags to give customers an opportunity to donate food to local families.

Jessica Fort, whose family is involved with the store, says the community response has been encouraging.

"We had an overwhelming response last year, it went great. The community really does come together and help each other out," Fort said.

A separate community food drive recently collected approximately 2,000 pounds of food for the pantry.

While the donations make a significant difference, pantry officials say the need remains constant.

Desiree Sanderson, director of the Gowanda Food Pantry, said the food collected through the recent drive is expected to last about two weeks.

Sanderson said the pantry served 212 families for Thanksgiving and expects to serve just as many for Christmas.

The pantry provides more than 63,000 meals each year to people in the Gowanda area, highlighting the continued demand for food assistance in the rural community.

That need reflects a broader challenge across the country. Feeding America's 2026 Map the Meal Gap report found that more than eight in 10 counties with the highest estimated food insecurity rates are rural or located in the South.

For volunteers like Michael Rice, the effort is about more than putting food on pantry shelves. It's about making sure people who may be struggling know their community is behind them.

"It's the driving force of the community. To assist those who are forgotten, those who seem to have no agency for themselves, so we can help build that, partner with them, so they can better their condition on a daily basis," Rice said.

As Christmas approaches, pantry officials and community partners say continued donations and local support will remain important in helping families get through the holiday season.