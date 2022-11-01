Gowanda Central School District says mechanical issue led to unplanned lockdown, building deemed safe

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Gowanda Central School District superintendent tells 7 News a mechanical issue triggered an alarm at the high school which led to an unplanned lockdown but police determined the building is safe.

The superintendent said since the alarm was not planned to go off, the school was placed on lockdown around 9 a.m. and officials responded as if it was an emergency.

Police responded and determined the building was safe and students have returned to classes as of around 11 a.m.