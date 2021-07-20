Watch
Gov't Mule to perform at Artpark in September

Laura Roberts/Laura Roberts/Invision/AP
From left, artists Warren Haynes and Jorgen Carlsson of Gov't Mule perform on the River Stage at Beale Street Music Festival on Saturday, May 5, 2018 in Memphis, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
Warren Haynes, Jorgen Carlsson
Posted at 11:32 AM, Jul 20, 2021
LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov't Mule will perform at Artpark in September.

As part of the Miller Lite Concerts in the Park series Gov't Mule will take the stage September 7 at 6:30 p.m.

There will be two sets and no opening act. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the Artpark Box Office (Monday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) and online at Ticketmaster.

  • Front of Stage (standing room only): $42
  • Reserved Seating (numbered chairs provided): $42
  • General Admission Bowl (no chairs provided, 1 chair per person carry-in permitted): $27

Ticket prices include facility fee, additional fees apply for online orders. Prices increase $5 September 5.

