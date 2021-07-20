Gov't Mule to perform at Artpark in September

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov't Mule will perform at Artpark in September.

As part of the Miller Lite Concerts in the Park series Gov't Mule will take the stage September 7 at 6:30 p.m.

There will be two sets and no opening act. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the Artpark Box Office (Monday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) and online at Ticketmaster.

Front of Stage (standing room only): $42

Reserved Seating (numbered chairs provided): $42

General Admission Bowl (no chairs provided, 1 chair per person carry-in permitted): $27

Ticket prices include facility fee, additional fees apply for online orders. Prices increase $5 September 5.