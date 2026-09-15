Governor Hochul urging New Yorkers to check if they qualify for discounts on utility bills

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced a statewide enrollment drive on Tuesday, urging New Yorkers to check if they qualify for discounts on their utility bills.

Earlier this year, Governor Hochul raised the income limits for New York's Energy Assistance Program (EAP) to include average-income households. So, people who weren't eligible before may now qualify and not realize it.

While 1 million New Yorkers are already enrolled, Governor Hochul said 2.5 million more are eligible for utility bill discounts, which could save you up to $500 a year.

If you're also enrolled in programs like Medicaid or SNAP, you may automatically be eligible for EAP utility discounts. The amount is determined by your household income.

You can find more information at ny.gov/EAP or contact your utility provider.